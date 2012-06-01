NEW YORK, June 1 Wall Street fell more than 1 percent on Friday, with the Dow industrials going briefly negative for the year, after U.S. jobs growth was anemic in May, compounding worries over soft Chinese factory data and triggering fears of a further slowdown in the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 143.04 points, or 1.15 percent, to 12,250.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 16.86 points, or 1.29 percent, to 1,293.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 39.93 points, or 1.41 percent, to 2,787.41. (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)