NEW YORK Aug 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday after data on the labor market came in above expectations and ahead of the Federal Reserve's statement on the economy and a possible new round of stimulus.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 62.29 points, or 0.48 percent, at 13,070.97. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.64 points, or 0.34 percent, at 1,383.96. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.98 points, or 0.48 percent, at 2,953.50.