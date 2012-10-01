NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, starting the last quarter of the year with gains despite data that continued to point to a slowdown in global manufacturing.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 50.99 points, or 0.38 percent, at 13,488.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 5.94 points, or 0.41 percent, at 1,446.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 13.76 points, or 0.44 percent, at 3,129.99.