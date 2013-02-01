NEW YORK Feb 1 U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday as strong upward revisions to job creation estimates for December and November offset a slight disappointment in the January payroll report.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 98.56 points or 0.71 percent, to 13,959.14, the S&P 500 gained 8.98 points or 0.6 percent, to 1,507.09 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.41 points or 0.68 percent, to 3,163.54.