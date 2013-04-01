NEW YORK, April 1 U.S. stocks opened flat on Monday as investors found few reasons to keep pushing shares higher with both the Dow and S&P 500 coming off record closing highs.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.29 points, or 0.11 percent, to 14,562.25. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.30 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,567.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.24 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,267.76.