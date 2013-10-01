NEW YORK Oct 1 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday, showing a modestly positive start to the fourth quarter, though concerns remained following a partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 9.76 points or 0.06 percent, to 15,139.43, the S&P 500 gained 2.26 points or 0.13 percent, to 1,683.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 7.00 points or 0.19 percent, to 3,778.48.