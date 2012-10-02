NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks rose at the open on speculation Spain will soon request a bailout, seen by some as the necessary next step to alleviating the euro zone's debt crisis.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.20 points, or 0.34 percent, to 13,561.31. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.77 points, or 0.40 percent, to 1,450.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 14.98 points, or 0.48 percent, to 3,128.51.