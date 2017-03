NEW YORK, July 2 U.S. stocks were little changed at the open on Tuesday ahead of data on factory orders and a speech from a top Federal Reserve official on the state of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 9.64 points or 0.06 percent, to 14,965.32, the S&P 500 gained 1.33 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,616.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.7 points or 0.08 percent, to 3,437.19. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Bernadette Baum)