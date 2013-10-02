NEW YORK Oct 2 U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday as a partial government shutdown in Washington entered a second day, adding to concerns over how soon a political compromise would be reached.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 53.81 points, or 0.35 percent, to 15,137.89, the S&P 500 lost 7.22 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,687.78 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.657 points, or 0.65 percent, to 3,793.325.