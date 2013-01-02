NEW YORK Jan 2 U.S. stocks extended their gains on Wednesday, with the Dow up 2 percent, after lawmakers agreed a deal to avoid massive tax hikes and spending cuts that had threatened to hurt economic growth.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 262.45 points, or 2.00 percent, at 13,366.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 29.79 points, or 2.09 percent, at 1,455.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 77.45 points, or 2.57 percent, at 3,096.97.