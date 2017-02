NEW YORK, July 3 U.S. stocks opened flat on T uesday as investors aimed to head into the Independence Day holiday without making big positions in their portfolios.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 16.58 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,854.81. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.58 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,364.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index slipped 0.78 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,952.01. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)