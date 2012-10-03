US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stocks rose slightly at the open on Wednesday after data showed more jobs were created in the U.S. private sector last month than analysts had expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 14.55 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,496.91. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 2.49 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,448.24. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 11.63 points, or 0.37 percent, to 3,131.67.
