NEW YORK Dec 3 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday on upbeat factory data from China, putting the S&P 500 on pace for its fourth straight gain, but concerns over budget dealings in Washington are expected to keep traders cautious.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 49.53 points, or 0.38 percent, to 13,075.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 6.60 points, or 0.47 percent, to 1,422.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 19.20 points, or 0.64 percent, to 3,029.44.