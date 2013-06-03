US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
NEW YORK, June 3 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Monday, bouncing from Friday's sharp selloff as expectations for weak U.S. manufacturing data eased some worries that the Federal Reserve may end its monetary stimulus earlier than expected.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 46.31 points, or 0.31 percent, to 15,161.88. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.55 points, or 0.16 percent, to 1,633.29. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 5.13 points, or 0.15 percent, to 3,461.04.
