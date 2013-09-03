NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least several days.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.18 points or 0.5 percent, to 14,884.49, the S&P 500 gained 13.84 points or 0.85 percent, to 1,646.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.757 points or 1.11 percent, to 3,629.625.