US STOCKS-Wall St dips as energy weighs
NEW YORK, Sept 3 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday after U.S. President Barack Obama opted to seek congressional authorization for military action against Syria, a move that was likely to delay any strike for at least several days.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 74.18 points or 0.5 percent, to 14,884.49, the S&P 500 gained 13.84 points or 0.85 percent, to 1,646.81 and the Nasdaq Composite added 39.757 points or 1.11 percent, to 3,629.625.
