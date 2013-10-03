NEW YORK Oct 3 U.S. stock opened slightly lower on Thursday amid lingering market uncertainty as a partial U.S. government shutdown extended to a third day and leaders in Congress showed no sign of progress towards resolving the stalemate.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 34.07 points or 0.23 percent, to 15,099.07, the S&P 500 lost 4.37 points or 0.26 percent, to 1,689.5 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.059 points or 0.13 percent, to 3,809.96.