NEW YORK, Sept 4 Wall Street opened flat on Tuesday as investors returned after a long weekend, with focus on U.S. manufacturing data and an upcoming meeting of European Central Bank policymakers.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 10.42 points, or 0.08 percent, to 13,080.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.60 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,405.98. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 0.60 points, or 0.02 percent, to 3,066.37.