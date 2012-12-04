US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Dec 4 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as the market remains hostage to negotiations in Washington on how to avert a "fiscal cliff" that could push the U.S. economy into recession.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 1.38 points, or 0.01 percent, to 12,964.22. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index lost 0.92 points, or 0.07 percent, to 1,408.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 3.94 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,998.26.
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.17 pct, S&P 0.15 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.28 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)