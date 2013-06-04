NEW YORK, June 4 Wall Street edged higher at the open on Tuesday as data showed the trade deficit widened in April and several Federal Reserve officials were on tap to speak.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.67 points, or 0.08 percent, at 15,265.70. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index added 1.64 points, or 0.10 percent, at 1,642.06. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 5.06 points, or 0.15 percent, at 3,470.43.