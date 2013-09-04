NEW YORK, Sept 4 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as a Western military strike against Syria appeared more likely, though a decision remained several days away.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 6.22 points or 0.04 percent, to 14,827.74, the S&P 500 gained 1.28 points or 0.08 percent, to 1,641.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.519 points or 0.26 percent, to 3,622.13.