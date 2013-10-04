US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK Oct 4 U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Friday, though the uncertain outcome of a partial U.S. government shutdown continued to worry investors.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 5.13 points, or 0.03 percent, to 15,001.61, the S&P 500 gained 0.98 points, or 0.06 percent, to 1,679.64 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.226 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,777.569.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)