US STOCKS-Wall St dips; Dow poised to break 10-day record run
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Wall Street opened flat on Wednesday as investors awaited clarity on media reports that the European Central Bank would, with broad support from its council members, unveil an unlimited, sterilized program of bond purchases.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 9.06 points, or 0.07 percent, to 13,045.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, to 1,404.64. The Nasdaq Composite Index shed 2.96 points, or 0.10 percent, to 3,072.10.
