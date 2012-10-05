NEW YORK Oct 5 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Friday with the S&P 500 set to hit its highest since 2007, as the September payrolls report showed a surprise drop in the jobless rate and gave legs to this week's rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 56.93 points, or 0.42 percent, to 13,632.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 5.70 points, or 0.39 percent, to 1,467.10. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 12.47 points, or 0.40 percent, to 3,161.93.