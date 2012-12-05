NEW YORK Dec 5 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Wednesday as a 15-percent drop in shares of Freeport-McMoRan following acquisition announcements offset optimism about a global economic recovery spurred by comments from China's new leader.

The Dow Jones industrial average added 16.20 points, or 0.13 percent, to 12,967.98. The S&P 500 edged up 0.50 points, or 0.04 percent, to 1,407.55. The Nasdaq Composite dipped 3.95 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,992.73.