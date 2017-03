NEW YORK Feb 5 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, rebounding from their worst daily loss since November in the prior session.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 84.21 points, or 0.61 percent, at 13,964.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 9.12 points, or 0.61 percent, at 1,504.83. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 10.31 points, or 0.33 percent, at 3,141.48.