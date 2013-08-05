Aug 5 U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as investors looked for new reasons to buy following a recent rally that repeatedly took major indexes to record levels.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 32.60 points, or 0.21 percent, to 15,625.76. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.30 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,706.37. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 6.28 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,683.31.