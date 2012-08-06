NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Monday as international creditors made progress following a visit to Greece, adding to last week's plans from the European Central Bank to lower borrowing costs in Spain and Italy.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 29.48 points, or 0.23 percent, to 13,125.65. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 3.75 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,394.74. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 9.94 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,977.84.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)