NEW YORK Nov 6 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on track for a second straight advance as Americans went to the polls to elect the country's president.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 40.29 points, or 0.31 percent, at 13,152.73. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 3.21 points, or 0.23 percent, at 1,420.47. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.02 points, or 0.10 percent, at 3,002.68.