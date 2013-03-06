NEW YORK, March 6 Wall Street rose at the open on Wednesday, advancing its rally a day after the Dow hit a new record high as hiring by companies rose strongly last month.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 33.79 points, or 0.24 percent, to 14,287.56. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 4.14 points, or 0.27 percent, to 1,543.93. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 7.91 points, or 0.25 percent, to 3,232.04.