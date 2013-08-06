NEW YORK Aug 6 U.S. stocks slipped at the open on Tuesday, following the year's lowest-volume session, as traders sought new catalysts to extend or sell the rally that took the S&P 500 to a record high last week.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 61.59 points or 0.39 percent, to 15,550.54, the S&P 500 lost 3.67 points or 0.21 percent, to 1,703.47 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 5.125 points or 0.14 percent, to 3,687.826.