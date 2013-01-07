NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as markets consolidated after the S&P 500 closed Friday at a five-year high and before this week's start of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 13.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,421.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.77 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,462.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.13 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,089.53.