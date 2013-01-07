US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK Jan 7 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as markets consolidated after the S&P 500 closed Friday at a five-year high and before this week's start of earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average shed 13.37 points, or 0.10 percent, at 13,421.84. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index fell 3.77 points, or 0.26 percent, at 1,462.70. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 12.13 points, or 0.39 percent, at 3,089.53.
