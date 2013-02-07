NEW YORK Feb 7 U.S. stocks opened flat on Thursday after a trend gauge in weekly jobless claims signaled modest economic improvement and retailers posted mixed monthly sales.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 11.06 points, or 0.08 percent, at 13,975.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.67 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,511.45. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 1.68 points, or 0.05 percent, at 3,166.80.