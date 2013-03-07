US STOCKS-Wall St steady after Yellen signals rate hike this month
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 7 Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday as investors attempted to push the rally further after the latest economic data suggested a pick-up in the labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 11.44 points, or 0.08 percent, to 14,307.68. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 1.43 points, or 0.09 percent, to 1,542.89. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 3.00 points, or 0.09 percent, to 3,225.37.
* Dow down 0.03 pct, S&P down 0.1 pct, Nasdaq down 0.04 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Dow up 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.01 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Adds Yellen comments, details, updates prices)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.23 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.24 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)