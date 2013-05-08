NEW YORK May 8 Wall Street opened little changed on Wednesday as investors found little reason to push shares decisively one way or the other, following gains that took indexes to fresh highs a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 21.46 points, or 0.14 percent, at 15,034.74. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 2.18 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,623.78. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.11 percent, at 3,392.92.