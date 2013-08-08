NEW YORK Aug 8 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, rebounding from three straight days of losses, but gains may be limited with few market catalysts.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 63.59 points, or 0.41 percent, at 15,534.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 7.37 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,698.28. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 18.67 points, or 0.51 percent, at 3,672.68.