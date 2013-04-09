US STOCKS-Wall St slips as energy shares fall further; banks pare gains
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. stocks edged higher at the open on Tuesday after encouraging economic data from China, while investors braced for corporate earnings that are expected to show only modest growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 16.74 points or 0.11 percent, to 14,630.22, the S&P 500 gained 2.52 points or 0.16 percent, to 1,565.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.32 points or 0.2 percent, to 3,228.58.
* J&J top stock on S&P 500 after Jefferies raises price target
March 9 U.S. stocks were little changed on Thursday as gains in bank stocks were countered by the second day of losses in energy shares, a day before the crucial monthly jobs report that could bolster already sky-high odds of a rate hike next week.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.15 pct, S&P 0.14 pct, Nasdaq 0.12 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)