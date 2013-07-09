NEW YORK, July 9 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Tuesday, putting the S&P 500 on pace for a fourth straight advance, after Alcoa's earnings caused moderate optimism at the start of the earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 71.38 points or 0.47 percent, to 15,296.07, the S&P 500 gained 9.31 points or 0.57 percent, to 1,649.77 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.7 points or 0.39 percent, to 3,498.53.