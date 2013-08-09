NEW YORK Aug 9 U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Friday, putting major indexes on track for their worst week since June, as investors found few reasons to buy with equity prices near record levels.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 24.35 points, or 0.16 percent, to 15,473.97, the S&P 500 lost 2.25 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,695.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.522 points, or 0.1 percent, to 3,665.602.