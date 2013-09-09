NEW YORK, Sept 9 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday in the wake of upbeat economic data from China, though concerns remained about the possibility of a Western strike against Syria and its impact on the global economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 63.59 points or 0.43 percent, to 14,986.09, the S&P 500 gained 6.89 points or 0.42 percent, to 1,662.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 20.392 points or 0.56 percent, to 3,680.402.