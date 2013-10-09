NEW YORK Oct 9 U.S. stocks edged up at the open
on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 bouncing back after its largest
drop since August, on expectations Janet Yellen will be tapped
to head the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 10.21 points,
or 0.07 percent, to 14,786.74, the S&P 500 gained 2.46
points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,657.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 5.328 points, or 0.14 percent, to 3,700.161.
Investors kept an eye on the political stalemate in
Washington, which may impact the fiscal standing of the United
States and its economic recovery.