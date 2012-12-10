NEW YORK Dec 10 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited any sign of progress in talks to avert the United States' so-called fiscal cliff of tax hikes and spending cuts.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 1.35 points, or 0.01 percent, to 13,156.48. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 1.81 points, or 0.13 percent, to 1,416.26. The Nasdaq Composite Index lost 3.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,974.42.