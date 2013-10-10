NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose more than 1 percent at the open on Thursday as investors were encouraged by signs of progress in fiscal negotiations in Washington.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 152.01 points or 1.03 percent, to 14,954.99, the S&P 500 gained 18.36 points, or 1.11 percent, to 1,674.76 and the Nasdaq Composite added 50.834 points, or 1.38 percent, to 3,728.61.