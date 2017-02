NEW YORK May 11 U.S. stocks fell at the open on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co revealed a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed hedging strategy, dragging bank shares lower.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 69.63 points, or 0.54 percent, at 12,785.41. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 8.09 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,349.90. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 11.95 points, or 0.41 percent, at 2,921.69.  (Reporting By Edward Krudy, editing by Dave Zimmerman)