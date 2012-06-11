NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks rose at the open on Monday after euro zone finance ministers agreed on an aid package to help Spain, but worries persisted over the upcoming Greek election and the global growth outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained 93.32 points, or 0.74 percent, to 12,647.52. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 9.80 points, or 0.74 percent, to 1,335.46. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 23.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 2,881.70. (Reporting By Chuck Mikolajczak, editing by Dave Zimmerman)