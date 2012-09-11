US STOCKS-Wall Street takes breather after 'Trump rally'
NEW YORK, Sept 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Tuesday as investors exercised caution ahead of possible policy action from the Federal Reserve and a key decision by a German court.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 25.71 points, or 0.19 percent, at 13,280.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.68 points, or 0.12 percent, at 1,430.76. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 1.77 points, or 0.06 percent, at 3,105.79.
