NEW YORK Oct 11 U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after an unexpected drop in weekly jobless claims, suggesting improving labor market conditions.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 61.29 points, or 0.46 percent, at 13,406.26. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 8.44 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,441.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 23.22 points, or 0.76 percent, at 3,075.00.