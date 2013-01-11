US STOCKS-Wall St dips as pharma, bank stocks retreat
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 index closed at a five-year high, as record earnings from Wells Fargo failed to inspire further buying.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 14.16 points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,457.06. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index shed 0.51 points, or 0.03 percent, to 1,471.61. The Nasdaq Composite Index dipped 1.05 points, or 0.03 percent, to 3,120.71.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.1 pct, S&P 0.19 pct, Nasdaq 0.11 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.23 pct, Nasdaq 0.17 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Dow down 0.02 pct, S&P down 0.11 pct, Nasdaq up 0.08 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)