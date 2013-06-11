US STOCKS-Wall St flat with focus on jobs report, rate meeting
* Dow up 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq down 0.09 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK, June 11 U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after Japan did not offer new measures to calm its bond market, disappointing U.S. investors who are also trying to gauge the future direction of central bank policy at home.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 79.13 points, or 0.52 percent, at 15,159.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 10.18 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,632.63. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 39.58 points, or 1.14 percent, at 3,434.18.
March 9 U.S. stocks opened little changed on Thursday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of Friday's jobs data that could sharply move the needle on an interest rate hike next week.
