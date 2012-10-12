US STOCKS-Wall Street rises further into uncharted territory
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
NEW YORK, Oct 12 U.S. stocks opened flat on Friday as investors digested results from a pair of major banks and data showed inflation pressure remained in check. Shares of JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo & Co both fell after their results, even though JPMorgan posted record profits. Wells Fargo dropped 4 percent to $33.77 while JPMorgan was off 1.8 percent at $41.33. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 17.07 points, or 0.13 percent, at 13,343.46. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,432.54. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent, at 3,049.32.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.53 pct, S&P 500 0.54 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds detail on economic data and earnings growth, Breakingviews link)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.47 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.48 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon trading)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.36 pct, S&P 0.18 pct, Nasdaq 0.25 pct (Updates to early afternoon)