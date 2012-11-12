US STOCKS-Wall Street rally loses steam as banks and energy weigh
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
NEW YORK Nov 12 U.S. stock indexes rose at the open on Monday, coming off the worst weekly drop since early June, on upbeat economic data from China. But gains were muted by remaining concerns about the growth outlook in the United States and Europe.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 4.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,820.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 2.09 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,381.94. The Nasdaq Composite Index added 10.39 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,915.27.
* Indexes down: Dow 0.16 pct, S&P 500 0.30 pct, Nasdaq 0.30 pct (Updates to afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.22 pct, Nasdaq 0.22 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
* Indexes down: Dow 0.13 pct, S&P 0.27 pct, Nasdaq 0.21 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)